Wichita does have at least one B&B that will remain in business

Regardless of what happens with the sale of the Delano Bed and Breakfast (Have You Heard? Nov. 30), there still will be at least one bed-and-breakfast in Wichita.
Delano Bed and Breakfast co-owner Becky Miller had said that with so many B&Bs that have closed in the last year or so, she worried if hers doesn’t sell as a B&B, there won’t be any left here.
However, Tim and JoAnn Pitzer opened Noble House Inn at 1230 N. Waco about two months ago.
“It’s been our dream since shortly after we were married,” Tim Pitzer says. “We loved visiting bed-and-breakfasts.”
That was 28 years ago.
Pitzer is pastor of worship and music at First Church of the Nazarene, and his wife is a barista at Starbucks.
He says their schedules are flexible enough to run the business.
The two began collecting antiques early in their marriage.
The 1888 Noble House is named for a family that once lived there.
Pitzer says he and his wife feel like they have the hospitality skills to run the inn.
“We’re both people … persons,” he says. “We like entertaining.”
They’re learning there’s more to it, though.
“It’s a little more work than I think we anticipated,” Pitzer says. “But we’re enjoying it.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments