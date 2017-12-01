Johnnie and Patti Bruner and their dog, Emma, who brought them together at the Oakcrest Pet Hospital. “That’s how I met her,” Johnnie Bruner says of his wife. “She brought Emma in.” The business is moving just to the west of 119th and Central where it currently is.
Oakcrest Pet Hospital to move and significantly expand

By Carrie Rengers

December 01, 2017 05:00 AM

Oakcrest Pet Hospital is leaving the intersection of 119th and Central, but not by much.

Currently, Johnnie Bruner’s business is in 1,875 square feet in a retail center on the northeast corner.

The veterinarian says even though the business has been there since it opened in 1999, people are still are surprised to learn it’s there. He says that’s fine since drivers should be concentrating on the light at the intersection anyway.

Soon, though, they won’t be able to miss Oakcrest.

Bruner is building a new 5,332-square-foot clinic just west of the intersection at 12160 W. Central. He’s also building a 2,645-square-foot second building, which will be attached to his building, that he wants to rent to a tenant.

“It’s a good way to help pay the mortgage,” Bruner says.

He says it might be nice if the tenant is another pet-related business, but he’s open to other businesses as well.

With 17 staff members, including three doctors, Bruner says his current space is too small.

“We’re bumping into each other.”

There’s sometimes a wait for an exam room, too.

At the new space, there will be more room for everything.

“We want to increase some services,” Bruner says.

He says there will be additional grooming and boarding services, including larger suites “so the dogs can maybe be more at home and relaxed.”

There will be more space for training, too.

“We hope to move in in February sometime,” Bruner says.

Caber Construction is the contractor.

In other changes at Oakcrest, veterinarian Edgar Ocampo recently joined the business.

Ocampo has a particular interest in wildlife conservation and exotic animal medicine, and he also is fluent in Spanish.

Bruner says that should help with some of his Spanish-speaking customers, though he says he didn’t set out to hire someone who speaks the language.

“That was just … icing on the cake.”

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

