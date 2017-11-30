Perfection Builders’ new east-side community to target older adults

Perfection Builders is preparing to build its sixth community targeted to older adults in Wichita, and it has two more on the way after that.
“They’ve been extremely well received in Wichita,” says Scott Lehner, who owns the business with Jason Ronk.
The Courtyards at Brookfield will be on 30 acres of a 160-acre Ritchie Development master-planned community. The 83-home Courtyards will be along 37th Street just east of Greenwich.
Perfection is a franchisee of Epcon, an Ohio-based company that develops communities that mainly cater to empty nesters and other older adults looking for easy-access homes that don’t require maintenance.
Never miss a local story.
Lehner says Perfection does other work besides Epcon communities, but he says, “It’s been a little bit less and less because this has gone so well for us.”
The Brookfield houses will have entries designed with no steps for easy access. There will be open floor plans that range from 1,500 square feet to about 3,400 square feet. The homes will be on one level, but there is an option for a second-level bonus suite.
There also will be large open spaces at the homes along with private courtyards.
Lehner says there will be a lot of upgraded finishes, such as with cabinetry.
Houses will start at $250,000. Average homes will be $400,000.
Brookfield also will have a clubhouse, a saltwater pool, pickle ball courts and walking paths around lakes. It will be a maintenance-free community.
Lehner says Perfection is about 60 to 90 days away from starting construction on utilities and paving, and homes should start going up about 60 days after that.
His goal is to have Brookfield ready in time for the Fall Parade of Homes next year.
“Hopefully, it’ll be a few weeks before then.”
Perfection has two other community projects in the works as well. Lehner says he can’t talk about one of them quite yet. The other, though, will get started this spring.
Another Epcon community, the Courtyards at Auburn Lakes, will be on a 100-acre site across from one of Perfection’s most successful communities, the Courtyards at Auburn Hills, which is along 135th Street between Kellogg and Maple.
The Auburn Lakes development will have 134 homes, five lakes, lots of trees and, unusually, a rolling terrain.
“There are little pockets here and there where you can get some natural beauty,” Lehner says. “It’ll be very unique to Wichita.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments