Perfection Builders is getting ready to start its sixth Wichita Epcon community, which features easy-access homes targeting older adults.
Perfection Builders is getting ready to start its sixth Wichita Epcon community, which features easy-access homes targeting older adults. Courtesy photo
Perfection Builders is getting ready to start its sixth Wichita Epcon community, which features easy-access homes targeting older adults. Courtesy photo
Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Get Carrie Rengers' up-to-the-minute Wichita and Kansas business scoops and entertaining insights.

Carrie Rengers

Perfection Builders’ new east-side community to target older adults

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

November 30, 2017 11:06 AM

Perfection Builders is preparing to build its sixth community targeted to older adults in Wichita, and it has two more on the way after that.

“They’ve been extremely well received in Wichita,” says Scott Lehner, who owns the business with Jason Ronk.

The Courtyards at Brookfield will be on 30 acres of a 160-acre Ritchie Development master-planned community. The 83-home Courtyards will be along 37th Street just east of Greenwich.

Perfection is a franchisee of Epcon, an Ohio-based company that develops communities that mainly cater to empty nesters and other older adults looking for easy-access homes that don’t require maintenance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lehner says Perfection does other work besides Epcon communities, but he says, “It’s been a little bit less and less because this has gone so well for us.”

The Brookfield houses will have entries designed with no steps for easy access. There will be open floor plans that range from 1,500 square feet to about 3,400 square feet. The homes will be on one level, but there is an option for a second-level bonus suite.

There also will be large open spaces at the homes along with private courtyards.

Lehner says there will be a lot of upgraded finishes, such as with cabinetry.

Houses will start at $250,000. Average homes will be $400,000.

Brookfield also will have a clubhouse, a saltwater pool, pickle ball courts and walking paths around lakes. It will be a maintenance-free community.

Lehner says Perfection is about 60 to 90 days away from starting construction on utilities and paving, and homes should start going up about 60 days after that.

His goal is to have Brookfield ready in time for the Fall Parade of Homes next year.

“Hopefully, it’ll be a few weeks before then.”

Perfection has two other community projects in the works as well. Lehner says he can’t talk about one of them quite yet. The other, though, will get started this spring.

Another Epcon community, the Courtyards at Auburn Lakes, will be on a 100-acre site across from one of Perfection’s most successful communities, the Courtyards at Auburn Hills, which is along 135th Street between Kellogg and Maple.

The Auburn Lakes development will have 134 homes, five lakes, lots of trees and, unusually, a rolling terrain.

“There are little pockets here and there where you can get some natural beauty,” Lehner says. “It’ll be very unique to Wichita.”

More Videos

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole 1:48

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole

Pause
Bum shoulder doesn’t stop Gregg Marshall from making charity free throw 0:13

Bum shoulder doesn’t stop Gregg Marshall from making charity free throw

'To lie to the public the way he does is inappropriate,' says county commissioner 0:40

'To lie to the public the way he does is inappropriate,' says county commissioner

Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase 2:07

Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase

Retiree talks about working for Tyson 1:29

Retiree talks about working for Tyson

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal 3:31

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

Police arrest homicide suspect after car chase 3:29

Police arrest homicide suspect after car chase

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Sedgwick County commissioner accuses fellow commissioner of abuse of power 3:25

Sedgwick County commissioner accuses fellow commissioner of abuse of power

  • Park West’s annual duck walk

    Park West Retirement Community members escorted 32 ducklings from their courtyard to the pond to the north of the center on May 15, 2017. (Video by Jaime Green / The Wichita Eagle)

Park West’s annual duck walk

Park West Retirement Community members escorted 32 ducklings from their courtyard to the pond to the north of the center on May 15, 2017. (Video by Jaime Green / The Wichita Eagle)

jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole 1:48

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole

Pause
Bum shoulder doesn’t stop Gregg Marshall from making charity free throw 0:13

Bum shoulder doesn’t stop Gregg Marshall from making charity free throw

'To lie to the public the way he does is inappropriate,' says county commissioner 0:40

'To lie to the public the way he does is inappropriate,' says county commissioner

Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase 2:07

Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase

Retiree talks about working for Tyson 1:29

Retiree talks about working for Tyson

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal 3:31

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

Police arrest homicide suspect after car chase 3:29

Police arrest homicide suspect after car chase

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Sedgwick County commissioner accuses fellow commissioner of abuse of power 3:25

Sedgwick County commissioner accuses fellow commissioner of abuse of power

  • Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole

    Donut Whole owner Michael Carmody is looking to sell the business near Douglas and Hydraulic. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole

View More Video