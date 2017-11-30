What could be Wichita’s last bed-and-breakfast may close

What may be Wichita’s last operating bed-and-breakfast could be closing.
Becky and Brent Miller have put their historic Delano Bed & Breakfast bungalow at 305 S. Elizabeth in Delano on the market.
“It has been a wonderful, amazing adventure meeting all these people,” Becky Miller says.
“It’s been a great business. We’d really like to sell it as a bed-and-breakfast.”
Miller says she’s been watching as one by one other Wichita-area bed-and-breakfasts have closed, and she says she thinks hers is the last one still operating.
She also owns Jewelry Botanica by Becky Miller, and she says it’s demanding much of her time.
“It seems like Brent is consumed with Aero Plains Brewing,” Miller says of her husband’s business.
“The one thing that tends to get shoved to the back is the bed-and-breakfast,” she says. “I like to think I’m superwoman, but I’m not. I can’t hardly keep up with the house.”
The Millers have owned the 2,649-square-foot 1914 house for a dozen years, six of which they’ve operated as a bed-and-breakfast.
“We have a lot of repeat guests,” Becky Miller says.
She says they’re a good balance between business and pleasure travelers.
“We have hosted a lot of long-term guests,” she says.
One guest stayed more than a year, and another sales person spent three nights a week with them for two years.
“Everybody has a story,” Miller says. “You get to meet people from all over the world.”
The Millers would like to sell the house furnished.
“It’s all set up for a turn-key business opportunity,” Miller says. “It would be an easy transition.”
The Millers have reservations into next year.
The house has modern amenities, Miller says, but she says she likes it for its history.
Miller says the house was built for one of the Schollenberger brothers who brought the first exclusively gas-powered automobiles to Wichita with the Wichita Automobile Co. in 1901, the first repair shop in 1902 and the city's first gas station in 1908.
The Good family were the next occupants, Miller says, and the family physician “practiced right out of the house.”
The house was left to St. Joseph Parish, which sold it to the Millers.
Becky Miller says she and her husband are willing to sell the house to someone who wants to own it for a residence and not a business, but she hopes the business can live on.
“It would be kind of sad for Wichita not to have a bed-and-breakfast.”
