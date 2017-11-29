Couture comes to Commerce Street next month

Some people find a business and stick with it for life, but designer Nicole Wolf keeps finding that one business leads her to another.
She had been a high-end fashion designer in New York and Los Angeles before joining her parents to start Same Tree to make repurposed high-end furniture and lighting.
That business led her to start Couture Ever After, which she’s now transitioning to a storefront at 520 S. Commerce St.
“Essentially, people started to want to rent out some of those (Same Tree) pieces for events,” Wolf says.
Never miss a local story.
From there, she began creating themed pieces. For the last year and a half, she’s been creating themes and party kits for weddings and corporate events.
“I engineer all the sights, sounds, tastes and feels,” Wolf says of incorporating all the senses into her work.
“That’s where the magic really comes in, when it’s really unforgettable and all-encompassing.”
She says opening a storefront is a logical next step so customers can see her work and decide what they might want.
“It’s a lot easier for people,” Wolf says.
She currently has eight themes for weddings: chic, vintage, romantic, natural, retro, classic, modern and bohemian.
“Those are the popular ones right now,” Wolf says.
Customers can mix and match from the themes.
“That just helps them get started.”
They can also select Wolf’s custom-designed pieces, such as a floor-to-ceiling chandelier or a two-person rope swing.
“They’re not the things you’d find in … regular event rental places,” she says.
Wolf also has party kits that are collections of disposable high-end table settings.
“But they don’t look disposable at all,” she says.
They’re a stress-free option, Wolf says.
Couture Ever After will be next to Vanya Designs & Custom Sewing, a store that Wolf designed for Vanya owner Alicia Ybarra when she moved to the 520Commerce Lofts this summer.
Wolf says the area is becoming something of a wedding hub with her shop, Ybarra’s, the Hudson event center and the Wichita Bindery for invitations.
“Commerce I felt like was the perfect option,” she says.
Wolf says her space also is “a very clean, open canvas type of a spot.”
“It makes it easier for me to transform it periodically when I want to showcase different themes.”
She’ll have a soft opening on Dec. 9.
Wolf says she’s building all her designs off site and then will transform her space with some themes that will help customers make their events into experiences.
“We create wow-factor experiences.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments