Top Notch Personnel to expand in several ways

The 4-year old Top Notch Personnel staffing agency continues to expand, both with employees and now real estate.
Owner Mark Esfeld has purchased the 10,500-square-foot building the company is in at 787 N. West St.
“We really didn’t want another landlord,” he says.
Top Notch occupies 20 percent of the building now and is going to take another 35 percent for starters.
“We’re totally going to rehab that 5,500 square feet,” Esfeld says.
Over the next 90 days, he’s also redoing the parking lot and landscaping, including adding planters, along with replacing five air conditioners.
“We do plan a phase two where we’re going to update the facade,” Esfeld says.
That might not be for a couple of years.
He eventually plans for the company to occupy 60 percent of the building. He says he wants Continental Cyclery to remain as a tenant.
Esfeld credits Top Notch’s growth to doing the right thing on all fronts.
“It’s all very, very boring business speak.”
The company has 400 people on payroll, and Esfeld says he’s doubled the size of his internal staff. He says business is up 35 percent this year.
Esfeld says his West Street office will remain his headquarters, but he plans to expand elsewhere as well.
“We’ve got clients asking us to go into other markets.”
That includes east Wichita and Oklahoma.
“We’ll be there,” Esfeld says.
He says it will just take time.
“We will have smart growth.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
