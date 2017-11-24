Brandon Steven unveils his black-and-white vision of the city at his new steakhouse

More Videos 1:48 Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole Pause 1:36 Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 0:43 Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 1:22 Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 0:25 The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time 3:41 Nebraska police seek two people with Kansas ties in case of missing woman 1:43 New Exploration Place exhibit nearly ready to open 1:08 Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit 0:35 Camera crews swarm Wichita restaurant 2:23 What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural Kenny Napier took about 4 hours to hang the 46-foot mural in Brandon Steven's new restaurant, 6S on Wednesday morning. The mural designed by local artists Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis is made up of photos from around Wichita shot by Lisa Sparks. Sparks says she shot nearly 1,300 photos for the project. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (https://www.bensound.com) Kenny Napier took about 4 hours to hang the 46-foot mural in Brandon Steven's new restaurant, 6S on Wednesday morning. The mural designed by local artists Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis is made up of photos from around Wichita shot by Lisa Sparks. Sparks says she shot nearly 1,300 photos for the project. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (https://www.bensound.com) brader@wichitaeagle.com

Kenny Napier took about 4 hours to hang the 46-foot mural in Brandon Steven's new restaurant, 6S on Wednesday morning. The mural designed by local artists Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis is made up of photos from around Wichita shot by Lisa Sparks. Sparks says she shot nearly 1,300 photos for the project. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (https://www.bensound.com) brader@wichitaeagle.com