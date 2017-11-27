Remodeled Arby’s to reopen on Tuesday

Tulsa-based United States Beef is continuing its investment in the Wichita area.
In late August, the company celebrated the opening of a new Park City Arby’s.
Now, it’s reopening a remodeled Arby’s in Wichita on Tuesday at 4308 E. Harry, which is just west of Oliver.
“We needed to bring this restaurant into the 21st Century and have done so with our inspired ‘Inspire’ design,” spokesman Fred Fleischner said in an e-mail.
“As a company, we now have over 360 locations, and we will continue developing new restaurants and remodeling our older ones, investing in the brand and the communities we serve.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments