Hai Salon to open next to Dockum building at Douglas and Hillside

A new business is opening immediately east of the Dockum building at Douglas and Hillside.
Hai Tran is opening Hai Salon at 3208 E. Douglas in mid-November.
The salon will offer hair services only.
Tran says he’s been an independent stylist for the last four years but was working out of someone else’s salon.
The Douglas Design District is a draw for Tran, he says.
“That’s a lovley touch.”
He’s now doing work on the 1,900-square-foot building, which is where Siva Yoga Studio used to be.
“We have done a lot to the place,” Tran says.
“I love everything about it,” he says.
“The building itself. … The neighbors. … And Crown Uptown’s just right across the street.”
