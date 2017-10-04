Guild Mortgage to open at Occidental Plaza

Guild Mortgage, a national mortgage company that started in San Diego in 1961, is opening its first Wichita office on Nov. 1.
The firm is taking 1,863 square feet on the second floor of Occidental Plaza at 300 N. Main St.
“They’re just expanding into the Midwest,” says sales manager Brent Flower.
Guild opened its first Kansas office in Overland Park three months ago.
“They’re really customer oriented,” Flower says. “They do a lot of programs that a lot of lenders here in town don’t.”
Flower has been with Regent Financial Group for the last 14 years. He says it’s a great company, but he liked the idea of starting on the ground floor with a new company to Kansas.
“I just thought it was exciting,” he says. “We’re just completely starting from scratch.”
Occidental Management’s Chad Stafford and Fred Elmer handled the deal.
Flower selected the 1873 former hotel downtown.
“I love the building,” he says. “It has really great history.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
