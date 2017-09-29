Oklahoma City theaters to be Warren’s most luxurious

More Videos 2:01 Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show Pause 1:18 Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday 0:47 Wilson family of Valley Center enjoys memorable Friday 3:02 How to make beef and cabbage bierocks 0:57 Depression, mental illness concerned this student. So he did something about it. 5:01 He 'can't say no to a car' 6:57 How we got the Big Ditch 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 3:31 Week 4: Player of the Year watch list 1:22 Bruce Weber reacts to basketball bribery scandal Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Plans unveiled for new Midwest City, Okla., Warren Theatre SPT Architecture's Rebecca Gates was part of a team that unveiled Bill Warren's plans for a new Warren Theatre in Midwest City, Okla., on Friday. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle SPT Architecture's Rebecca Gates was part of a team that unveiled Bill Warren's plans for a new Warren Theatre in Midwest City, Okla., on Friday. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle crengers@wichitaeagle.com

SPT Architecture's Rebecca Gates was part of a team that unveiled Bill Warren's plans for a new Warren Theatre in Midwest City, Okla., on Friday. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle crengers@wichitaeagle.com