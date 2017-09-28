Sullivan Higdon & Sink shows off redesigned space with Sheep Show

Old Town-based Sullivan Higdon & Sink is on the Final Friday circuit this week with a Sheep Show.
While there will be sheep-themed art to celebrate the agency’s “we hate sheep” motto that emphasizes standing out from the herd, the real show will be the reconfigured and redesigned SHS space.
“We thought, OK, what better way to celebrate our space and showcase what we’ve done than to host a Final Friday?” says managing director Lathi de Silva.
The 46-year-old agency has been in Old Town for almost 30 years, 21 of which have been in a former Coleman stove factory that was converted to offices.
“It was time for a refresh and to adapt to the way our industry has changed and honestly the way we’ve changed,” de Silva says.
The agency, which is on two floors, had been in 22,000 square feet and now is in almost 19,000 square feet.
“We needed, quite honestly, less of it to do it the right way,” executive creative director Scott Flemming says.
“I came here the year this place opened,” he says. “Everything was done by hand, right? It was cutting and making stuff. And now everything’s so digital. We send PDFs to everybody. So we just needed to utilize the space in a different way.”
There’s now a second conference room and a content studio for video and photo shoots.
The more than half-million-dollar redesign also allowed for technical updates, such as power around conference tables and new fiber-optic cables and switches.
There’s a two-story atrium over a conference table where large pillars used to stand.
“It’s wide open now,” Flemming says. “It’s far more collaborative space. … I find it more inspiring, too.”
He says that “the space feels bigger to me than it ever has.”
Associated General Contractors of Kansas also now has 4,200 square feet in the building.
De Silva says the redesigned SHS space is a chance “to renew our commitment to Old Town.”
There’s a wall in the lobby that features Coleman’s signature red and green colors.
“This is a nod to our Coleman heritage,” de Silva says.
There are also plenty of nods to sheep, too, including a replica sheep’s head off the lobby that features bulging eyes and an arrow through its head.
Then there are the sheep that some of the agency’s 40 employees produced for Friday’s show.
“It’s not just the creatives that jumped in,” Flemming says.
There are a variety of whimsical designs that will be in the show and then will travel to the firm’s Kansas City office next week for a First Friday celebration there.
De Silva says the Final Friday show is not only a reminder to make work that stands out, but “it gives us a chance to show off our creative thinking talent as well as … how we’ve changed the space.”
