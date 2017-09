Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday

The new Kneaders Bakery & Cafe opens Friday at 1821 N. Rock Road. James Worthington, who is CEO of the Utah-based company, is in Wichita for the opening. There are a couple of VIP dining events leading up to the opening. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle/Sept. 27, 2017