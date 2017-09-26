Former YMCA executive opens Assisted Living Locators franchise

John Weber left his job as executive director of the downtown YMCA in late March to help several older family members get settled in new living situations, and it ended up leading to a new job for him, too.
“I wasn’t the only one needing help when I did this,” Weber says of helping his relatives.
He thought about starting his own company to help others find independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities, but Weber decided to become an Assisted Living Locators franchisee instead.
“They’d been doing it for over a decade,” he says of the Scottsdale, Ariz., business.
Weber now has franchise rights for Kansas except for the Kansas City market.
“What I do is help … families find places for their loved ones,” he says. “This was something I really thought there was a niche for.”
He says there are more than 80 communities and facilities in Wichita alone, all with different requirements and capabilities.
“It can be a very daunting task,” Weber says of finding the right place for a family member. “It takes a lot of time.”
Weber’s service is free to families. It’s the communities that pay him.
“I’m going to be a very involved person,” Weber says.
He says he wants to get to know the person to be placed along with that person’s family “and really work closely to make a good match.”
Weber says he’ll stay in touch with families to help with potential future moves, too.
“I really think there’s a big need for it,” he says. “It’s a big time-saver.”
Weber says these kinds of companies are especially big on the East and West Coasts.
“It’s a huge business that’s going on right now.”
He says he felt like there’s a need for his services in the Midwest, where he says there are fewer of the companies.
Weber says he feels like the franchise is a good move for him, especially considering his own family situation.
“It just felt like it was meant to be.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
