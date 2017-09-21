Kookaburra Coffee truck to debut at Final Friday

If you like coffee and live in Wichita, there’s a good chance Rebecca McNelly has poured you a cup.
Just as the former barista has traveled among many coffee shops – from Corsair Coffee to Caffe Moderne to Mead’s Corner to Reverie Coffee Roasters – McNelly and business partner Edward Fox are going to travel with a new coffee truck called Kookaburra Coffee.
“I love the relationships with people back when I was a barista,” McNelly says.
For the last five years, she’s had Heartland Tech, a specialty coffee equipment and repair company that she started here and now operates in several states.
“I’ve really just missed being on the retail side of coffee,” McNelly says.
Kookaburra Coffee is named for an Australian bird. Fox is a native of Australia.
“There’s a little bit of inspiration from that culture,” McNelly says of the truck.
Kookaburra will offer some food in addition to specialty coffee.
“We are doing all natural and all organic,” McNelly says.
There will be organic fresh fruit sodas, crepes and “fancy toast,” she says.
Kookaburra Coffee will debut at the pop-up park downtown for this month’s Final Friday.
McNelly is continuing her work with Heartland, too. She says it’s at a stable point that allows her to do other things as well.
“Now I have some time to do something else I’m passionate about.”
