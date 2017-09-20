Miri’s Minis set to open in College Hill

0:38 LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club Pause

1:12 Opti-Life Health and Fitness Center to open in January

2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

2:00 Suspect asked for shooting victim by name

1:26 Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills

1:23 Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue

2:22 The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's

0:50 'A guy with a gun was trying to go inside but somebody locked the doors on him.'

0:33 Raw footage of shooting near 21st and Amidon