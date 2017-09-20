Miri’s Minis set to open in College Hill

They didn’t make it in time for National Doughnut Day in June, but Jessica and Alex Lessman are now ready to open their Miri’s Minis doughnut shop in College Hill.
“We grew up here,” Jessica Lessman says. “We’re really excited to cater to the community we love.”
The Lessmans significantly remodeled the former Country Bumpkins space at 3543 E. Douglas, which is next to Cero’s Candies and just down from the Biscuit Co.
That work, which they did themselves, is part of what the delayed the opening.
Plus, they’re already co-owners in Puff’s vape shop in Clifton Square and have three young children, one of whom is a newborn. The business is named after their daughter, 10-year-old Miri.
Jessica Lessman taught pre-school for 12 years, and she says Miri’s will have a particular focus on children.
“We are going to be catering to families with little kids with miniature-sized doughnuts,” she says.
There will be a variety of specials, such as Boston cream pies and banana splits, that are all made with doughnuts.
There also will be milkshakes and coffee, which will be served from morning for breakfast through dessert after dinner.
Miri’s will have a soft opening next week and a grand opening on Oct. 7.
After a year of ideas and renovations, Lessman says it’s great to finally open.
“We are really excited.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments