The Room has escape rooms in Wichita and Hutchinson and now has its first mobile unit, too. Courtesy photo
The Room, which has Wichita and Hutchinson escape rooms, goes mobile

By Carrie Rengers

September 20, 2017 5:00 AM

It might be some people’s worst nightmares to be locked in a room with coworkers, but Laura and Matthew Sorrell continue to make a business out of it.

The couple, who have escape rooms called the Room in Wichita and Hutchinson, now have a mobile escape unit.

“We thought that was kind of the next step,” Laura Sorrell says. “We try to keep ahead of everything.”

The mobile unit specifically will target corporate events.

“We do a lot of team building,” Sorrell says.

The unit, which is 24 feet by eight and a half feet, can have two to eight players.

“We’ve always wanted to do it,” Sorrell says. “We just wanted to offer another option.”

The unit debuted at the Kansas State Fair.

“We got a lot of people talking about it,” Sorrell says.

She says there’s already been a lot of interest for after-prom activities, “which wasn’t a thing that we thought about.”

Sorrell says she and her husband are already working on their second mobile unit.

They’re also looking at more Room sites, including Salina and possibly Great Bend.

That leads to one other use for the mobile unit, Sorrell says.

“We’ll use our mobile unit to test market areas.”

