Athleta is weeks from opening at Bradley Fair

The sign is now up for the new Athleta store that’s opening at Bradley Fair next month.
The athletic-wear chain, which the Gap owns, is going to open in almost 3,000 square feet on the north end of the same building where the Gap is located.
Construction has been underway for weeks at the 12,000-square-foot building, which is between Pottery Barn and Chico’s.
Athleta is one of the two giants of women’s athletic wear, along with Lululemon Athletica, which is another recent entry to the Wichita market.
Athleta sells athletic clothing, such as yoga pants and hiking and running outfits, for women. Its clothing is designed for actual workouts – not just, say, for everyday wear like yoga pants can sometimes be – with details such as pockets to use while running.
The chain has a new motto of sorts – “power of she” – as part of an effort to empower women.
Athleta’s trend recently has been to open new stores next to Gap stores.
Wichita’s Gap is remaining open throughout construction.
Athleta will have its own entrance, and the two stores will be separated by a wall and will not have a door between them.
There’s not a set date for Athleta’s opening yet, but it will be in August. Look for a sneak-preview video of the store in coming weeks.
