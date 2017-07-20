Black Bean Canteen to combine quick service with nutritious food

A lot of people have only one career their whole lives, but Bill Leppert has already had a few and is starting another big one.
The accountant and FlightSafety International simulator instructor – who also is a contract pilot, a flight instructor and a former air tour operator – is starting a new restaurant.
That’s because he’s a fitness buff who can’t always find healthy food on the go.
Black Bean Canteen, which is going to open in the Star Lumber retail center at K-96 and Greenwich, will be all about nutrition.
“I’m just a nutrition and fitness enthusiast,” Leppert says.
He says the restaurant will be in the fast-casual segment and be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with 16 seats, carry-out and curbside service.
“We’re right there on the corner with easy access.”
The goal is to “really provide the access to the nutritious meals,” Leppert says.
“I’ve got some recipes that are surprisingly tasty.”
That includes smoothies with what he calls whole-food ingredients that don’t come from syrups or powders.
He says he’ll have a lot of steamed food, such as cod, salmon and lean chicken along with quinoa and a full line of soups.
“The way it’s cooked is going to be healthier.”
Though Black Bean Canteen won’t open for about six weeks, Leppert is already thinking bigger with it.
Initially, he says, he plans “probably just another local location” after some fine tuning.
Eventually, though, he’d like to go outside the market, such as to the Kansas City area or Oklahoma.
“It’s something I plan on duplicating.”
Though he’s keeping his day job for now, Leppert may one day get to focus more on Black Bean Canteen.
“It really depends on how strong the business is.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments