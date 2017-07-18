Former Village Flea Market business manager Rowena “Ro” Chaple has a booth at her new K-15 & Pawnee Flea Market.
Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Carrie Rengers

July 18, 2017

Another Village Flea Market replacement opens

By Carrie Rengers

Another new flea market is opening to replace the Village Flea Market that closed earlier this month after 42 years in business.

K-15 & Pawnee Flea Market is at 1923 E. Pawnee.

“I gave them the location in the name figuring that would be very simple and easy,” says Rowena RoChaple, the former business manager at the Village Flea Market.

“The vendors came to us and said, ‘You guys should do this,’ ” Chaple says of herself and her husband, Willie.

The tagline for the new business is “where old meets new.”

That’s because along with new booths for shoppers to try, Chaple says, “We have a lot of their old favorite vendors.”

As Have You Heard? reported last month, the new Wichita Community Market, which also has some former Village Flea Market vendors, is now open in the Westway Shopping Center at 2465 S. Seneca at the southwest corner of Pawnee and Seneca.

The almost 20,000-square-foot K-15 & Pawnee space can hold about 75 vendors. So far, about 45 have signed on, although they’re not all set up yet.

As vendors have been getting situated, Chaple says, “We’ve had some customers walk in just to see what’s going on.”

So she says she’s invited them in to shop.

“We’re kind of open, but nothing big and splashy at this point,” she says. “We’ve actually had people walk in and want a booth just off the street.”

Chaple reopened her own booth from the Village Flea Market. It has Avon collectibles, sports cards and jerseys and “funky lookin’ birdhouses” that are made to look like such places as police stations and biker bars.

The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Chaple says there will be a grand opening celebration in a few weeks.

“We are a work in progress, but we promise cold air conditioning … and really great lighting.”

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

