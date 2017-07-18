Marci Hawks takes new position with Kansas Humane Society

Marci Hawks wants to clear up any confusion about her departure from the Tallgrass Film Association.
On Monday, Have You Heard? reported that she’s out as executive director. Hawks didn’t return a call for comment then but is ready to explain what happened now.
“I got offered a position with the Kansas Humane Society as their chief development officer,” she says. “That’s really what’s happened.”
She says she wasn’t planning or looking to leave.
“I don’t even have one festival under my belt,” she says.
“I’ve enjoyed my time at Tallgrass,” Hawks says. “I certainly don’t feel like there’s any bad feelings on either end.”
She says the Humane Society’s mission “probably more closely aligns with who I am and my passions.”
“It was just an opportunity I didn’t want to pass up.”
Hawks says she’s an animal lover with an 11-year-old Jack Russell terrier named Lily.
“She goes to work with me every day,” Hawks says, laughingly adding that she probably needs “to have some boundaries with her.”
July 31 is Hawks’ first day at the Humane Society.
“You have to follow where your heart leads and where your true passions are, and that’s what I’m doing.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
