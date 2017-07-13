Nifty Nut House still plans to move, but when?

Steve Jahn knows the question before it’s even asked.
The self-described head nut of the Nifty Nut House admits to being the head procrastinator, too, and he knows people are wondering when his much-discussed move into a larger building on his property at Elm and St. Francis is going to happen.
“I’m getting hot on it again just because my lovely bride reminds me of things I need to do,” Jahn says.
Originally, he had planned to move before the busy Christmas season.
“I was so anxious to get in last year, and I just ran out of time.”
Then he was just too exhausted.
“That beats us up pretty good,” Jahn says of that time of year. “Historically, it’s just always been good to shut off and do nothing after the holidays.”
Then came tax time, when Jahn has to do inventory.
“It’s a laborious process,” he says. “I’m independent, and I move pretty slow.”
With inventory or everything?
“I guess in general anymore.”
The biggest delay at the new space is the sprinkler system, which Have You Heard? previously reported.
“It is still not finished,” Jahn says.
“I’ve let them kind of back off,” he says of workers, “but I’m on ’em again.”
Jahn thinks he could move by late summer. At least, though, he’ll be in by this Christmas.
“I hate to say that,” he says. “God gave me a second chance. I hope I don’t blow this one, too.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
