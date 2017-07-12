Duck’s Flying Discs relocates its ‘country club for disc golf’

It was this time last year when a travel blog named 11th and Bitting and the businesses around it the coolest corner in Wichita.
So why would anyone want to move? More space.
The almost 4-year-old Duck’s Flying Discs left 813 W. 11th St. by R Coffeehouse for 1,300 square feet at 816 W. 13th St., which is two blocks away from and about four times bigger than the previous space.
“We were just too small,” says Chris “Duck” Dendurent. “We couldn’t carry enough product for everybody.”
Disc golf, a popular sport in nearby Oak Park, requires a lot more than a few Frisbees, apparently.
There’s a putter, a midrange disc and a driver, for starters.
“That’s a basic set,” Dendurent says. “Guys have an entire bag for different shots.”
He says there are multiple manufacturers of golf discs along with accessories.
“I can build you a set that’s pretty much tailored to you,” Dendurent says.
He says he looks at his store as “basically your country club for disc golf.”
That includes snacks and drinks players may need on the course and TVs for viewing disc golf.
“As we continue to grow, I have plans for other things we’re going to add to that as well,” Dendurent says.
That includes a possible coffee shop one day.
For now, he says, “We’re just trying to get everything moved still.”
Ben Gartner and Bradley Tidemann of J.P. Weigand & Sons handled the deal.
Dendurent doesn’t plan for this to be his last move.
“I hope not,” he says. “I hope it’ll prove to be one step along the way.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
