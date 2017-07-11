New CPR-Cell Phone Repair franchisee working on third store

Businesswoman Eden Morrison has recently taken up CPR. While her service can be a life-saver, it’s about resuscitating electronics, not people.
Morrison previously owned Tech Outlet, but then she was approached by Ohio-based CPR-Cell Phone Repair.
“They were trying to expand to Kansas,” she says. “Instead of just opening up shops, they are doing conversion shops now. They find small ma-and-pa shops that have already been in business.”
Morrison says the business fixes phones, computers, tablets and most any electronic item that she can get parts for. That includes drones.
“That one’s really big right now.”
Morrison has had Tech Outlet since 2011. Since becoming a CPR franchisee five months ago, she’s opened a second store.
Her first is in Wichita at 6810 W. Kellogg. The second, which she opened last month, is at 229 N. Andover Road.
Morrison says she chose Andover in part because that’s where she graduated from high school.
“I know people who live in Andover want to stay in Andover if they can,” she says.
Also, she says the store attracts people from Augusta and other areas around Andover.
Morrison hopes to have a third store by early next year. She’s eyeing potential sites on the west, south and north sides.
“I’m kind of watching the newer developments and seeing what happens.”
