Old Town shop’s expansion still doesn’t create enough room

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Expanded Uniquities space opens Pause 1:34 Pro tip for robbers? Don't pull a hammy before you pull out your gun 1:40 Two weeks after losing a leg, this lab is learning to swim 1:16 Kyle Busch eager to for shot at consecutive spring wins at Kansas 3:50 Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures 1:37 First A320 arrival 1:59 Paul McCartney coming to Wichita 0:15 Video shows porch thief brazenly steal patio furniture 1:37 Wichita to spend several million before next year's NCAA Tournament 2:50 Southeast to allow students to wear graduation stoles Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Robyn Wells has opened expanded space at her Uniquities shop in Old Town, but she still doesn't have enough room for all her merchandise. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle crengers@wichitaeagle.com