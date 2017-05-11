Have You Heard

Whoops, sorry to Rene Steven, director of OPERATIONS

So apparently we owe Rene Steven an apology. That’s right, all of us.

Spangles has been running radio commercials recently advertising its director of marketing position.

As the face of Spangles in all its commercials, people naturally wondered what was happening with Steven.

Nothing, actually, because she’s director of operations – not marketing.

“I am in the restaurants. I flip hamburgers,” she says. “If I have to, I run registers. … They only make me do the commercials because the owners won’t do it.”

Steven says she’s a bit disappointed people don’t know this.

“Oh, you’re the lady that does the commercials” is what they say to her, she says.

“No. I’m really the lady that runs all the restaurants.”

All 27 of them.

For the record, Spangles has hired a new director of marketing: Lacy Williams.

If anyone thinks Steven is going anywhere, she has a message for them.

“That’s crazy,” she says.

“I’m in the stores on a daily basis serving you.”

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

