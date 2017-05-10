New KFC opens; construction starts on Arby’s and is about to on IHOP

There are a few updates on restaurants that Have You Heard? has previously reported were in the works.
First, new owners this week opened a new KFC at the former KFC building at 6131 E. 21st St., which is just west of Woodlawn.
“The store came out amazing,” says chief operations officer Billy Hodge.
Longtime KFC franchisee and Wichita native Denis Schoenhofer owns the restaurant, and Hodge says he’s open to doing more here.
The restaurant features a new design for the brand, including red-and-white stripes like the old KFC buckets used to have. There’s even something of a lid atop the building, which Hodge says is proving to be popular with guests.
On the west side, IHOP franchisee Ali Issa still plans to open a new IHOP next to the Sam’s Club at 29th and Maize Road. It’s just not going to happen as soon as he originally planned.
Issa says his plan had been to start construction in early March and then open in July, but he didn’t get his permitting until the middle of April.
“By then, rain was crazy.”
He now hopes to get started next week and open by sometime in early September.
Finally, work has started on the new Arby’s that’s going to open at 910 Echo Hills Drive near the planned outlet mall at the former Echo Hills Golf Course.
“We delayed until we knew that the outlet mall was getting ready to get going,” says Fred Fleischner, vice president of corporate communications for Tulsa-based U.S. Beef.
“We believe that it’s primed right now for economic development,” Fleischner says. “We wanted to get ahead of the growth curve.”
When other things finally open in the area, he says, “We’ll be there.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments