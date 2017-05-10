Wichita Sports Forum receives accolade that could open doors

The average person may not be familiar with SportsEvents magazine, but for people in the sporting events industry, it’s a go-to publication.
That’s why Wichita Sports Forum general manager Brian Hargrove says it’s huge to be named to the magazine’s 2017 list of the top 10 multiuse facilities nationally.
“It definitely opens up some doors.”
Hargrove says sports events planners nominated facilities, and the magazine narrowed the list to 31 before opening it to voting that narrowed the list to the final 10.
“It’s just a great marketing tool for us,” Hargrove says. “It shows people across the country what we have in Wichita.”
The facility opened in late 2015 at Greenwich Place, a new mixed-used development at K-96 and Greenwich.
Hargrove says the Wichita Sports Forum is the only facility in the heart of the Midwest to make the list, so he thinks it showcases that the Midwest has something to offer, too. Hargrove says that’s significant since the Midwest in general and Wichita in particular could be easier to get to for people from some markets.
“It opens up their eyes,” he says.
And, Hargrove says, “Always nice to have a little bit of bragging rights come our way.”
