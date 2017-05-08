Two more food kiosks to open at Union Station

Two new kiosks soon will be joining Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice 21+ at the canopies in front of Union Station downtown along East Douglas.
Noodles to Go will be next to Funky Monkeys, and 8 Below will be on its other side.
Yu Huang and her partner in the businesses, who prefers not to be named, are trying to decide whether the noodle restaurant will serve ramen or pho to go. Even though they’re still finalizing the menu, the two are already planning additional sites on the east and west sides.
Their 8 Below is a rolled ice cream shop.
What they’ll be serving is known as Thai fried ice cream in Thailand, where it originated, though the ice cream is not fried.
The ice cream will be made fresh in front of customers on a cold pan machine. Ingredients, such as strawberries or watermelon, are chopped and then mixed on the pan with cream. The pan is 8 degrees below zero, which is where the name comes from.
There are a variety of flavors for the ice cream, such as coffee, vanilla and green tea. Once the cream and fruit are mixed, which takes about a minute, the ice cream is spread flat on the pan as basically a sheet of ice cream. Then it is sectioned and rolled into little florets of sorts. They’re served in a bowl topped with whipped cream and more fruit.
Both kiosks will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. They’ll debut in the next two or three weeks once permits are complete.
Hours may change depending on when it seems people want to come.
Occidental Management chairman and CEO Gary Oborny handled the deals. Occidental owns Union Station.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
