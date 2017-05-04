Vintage Market Days returns to Park City at new venue

Vintage Market Days, which used to be at the pavilions at the former Kansas Coliseum, is going to be at Hartman Arena from Friday through Sunday.
Market operators have signed a deal for two shows a year at the arena for the next three years.
“They’ll be back in November this year,” says arena executive director Ben Bolander.
“It was important to us to keep this client not only in Park City but also in Sedgwick County,” he says. “It would be great to attract other flea markets back to the area as well, because I know the community really supports (them).”
The flea market that used to be at the pavilions once a month is a future possibility as well.
“That has been a topic of conversation,” Bolander says. “It’s something that we’re open to absolutely.”
