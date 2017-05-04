Another business to join Bling, Charming Charlie at Greenwich Place

There’s another new business coming to the retail center in front of Designer Shoe Warehouse at Greenwich Place, the 106-acre development at K-96 and Greenwich where the Wichita Sports Forum and numerous new stores are.
Have You Heard? already had reported that Charming Charlie and Bling are opening at the building, which is under construction.
Tracy Nguyen also is opening Advanced Nails in 1,100 square feet there.
She expects to be open by the end of August or early September.
Christian Ablah of Classic Real Estate handled the deal.
There’s 4,000 square feet left to lease at the building.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments