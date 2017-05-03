Al Wakil working on event spaces, just a little longer than planned

Almost a year ago, businessman Al Wakil told Have You Heard? about his plans to reopen the Grand Chapel and new venues at Seneca Square Shopping Center, so some readers are now wondering about progress at the spaces.
“They’re all behind, yes,” Wakil says.
He says they’re progressing, though.
“Absolutely.”
The private club he’s opening at Seneca Square, a center at 31st and Seneca that he purchased in 2015, now has a name: Club Mirage.
In addition to the private club, Wakil plans an event center. Both spaces will overlook a garden that he says is almost done. He says the venue and club are about 65 percent done.
Wakil says he’s taking his time to make sure the projects are done correctly. He’s now planning to have a VIP room, three rooms for parties and possibly a cigar bar.
“The initial (plan), it was one thing,” Wakil says. “I thought (I) would go even an extra notch.”
At the Grand Chapel, Wakil says he’s working on an interior facelift. He says a broken pipe caused damage that has slowed him down.
Wakil also acquired some buildings just south and around the corner from the Grand Chapel. The addresses are 308, 310 and 312 E. Murdock.
Wakil is still looking to lease the space at 310 E. Murdock. An electronic repair shop will open at 312 E. Murdock.
Boost Mobile is going to open at 308 E. Murdock.
“I’m bringing in a new concept,” says Shumair Aris. “It’s a brand-new Boost Mobile store of the future.”
He says each store will have a contemporary look.
“We’re investing a lot … in the aesthetic appeal of the store.”
Aris has six of the prepaid wireless stores so far. He plans three more in the next two months.
“By the end of the year, we’re going to have about 12.”
Look for this one to open in July.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
