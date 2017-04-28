Market Advisory Group to move, expand Wichita office

Market Advisory Group is moving from the Kaufman Building, where it’s been since it formed four years ago.
“We’ve outgrown the space,” says managing partner Larry Kloefkorn.
The firm, which does retirement, insurance and investments, grew out of some other businesses the partners were involved with previously.
There are four partners and three support employees.
Currently, the firm is in 1,000 square feet.
Its new space at 110 E. Waterman, which is near Waterman and Main Street, is 2,500 square feet. The new office should open late next week.
“We like the central location,” Kloefkorn says. “It’s very accessible.”
He says it’s even more accessible than the firm’s current downtown space. That’s not what the move is about, though.
“It’s all about more space,” Kloefkorn says.
With reserved, front-door parking, he says it’ll be handy for clients, too.
The firm may add more staff with the move.
“Other than that, there won’t be any change,” Kloefkorn says.
However, there will be a change later this year at the firm’s Overland Park office.
Jonathon McCoy, the lead adviser there, says the firm’s first office opened in temporary space on the south side of the city in August.
“It’s grown to the point where we need staff now,” he says.
However there won’t be room until the firm can move into a larger, more permanent location when the lease is up in October.
There’s also another satellite office that opened on the north side of Overland Park and will remain where it is.
McCoy says he doesn’t want to talk too much about expansion plans beyond that.
“We don’t want to let all of our rabbits out of the hat.”
Kloefkorn says the firm takes a hands-on approach to helping clients and being nimble with market changes.
“Our investment approach is a tactical approach, which is designed to protect first and grow second,” he says. “We have found this to be a very successful approach, especially for people who are pondering retirement or are currently retired.”
Kloefkorn says when the partners picked a name for the company, they didn’t want to use their own names. They decided on “Market” because of the business they’re in, but Kloefkorn says it was a happy coincidence they were also located on Market Street. He says it was a good decision to have that name even though the company will no longer be on Market.
“We’re keeping as a priority in our minds that it’s about the clients. It’s not about us.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
