You don’t say

“When you’re batting clean up as a speaker, all the good things have been taken, so I can say mega dittos, let’s go to lunch.”
– Airbus Group chairman and CEO Allan McArtor, the last of five speakers Thursday at the Airbus grand opening at WSU’s Innovation Campus
“We were going to fly today but it’s just not ready. We’d probably crash into the Airbus building.”
– Dassault Systemes vice president Michel Tellier joking about a drone built at the Innovation Campus
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments