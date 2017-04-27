Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Carrie Rengers

April 27, 2017 4:33 PM

You don’t say

By Carrie Rengers

“When you’re batting clean up as a speaker, all the good things have been taken, so I can say mega dittos, let’s go to lunch.”

Airbus Group chairman and CEO Allan McArtor, the last of five speakers Thursday at the Airbus grand opening at WSU’s Innovation Campus

“We were going to fly today but it’s just not ready. We’d probably crash into the Airbus building.”

Dassault Systemes vice president Michel Tellier joking about a drone built at the Innovation Campus

