High bidder to close on two Brittany Place buildings

Ted Timsah was the winning bidder for One Brittany Place and Two Brittany Place this week at auction.
He’ll close on the two office buildings at 2024 N. Woodlawn and 1938 N. Woodlawn in a month for about $5 million.
The buildings total 117,230 square feet.
Kelli Sigler of Timsah Group called them “a great buy.”
“It fits well into our portfolio,” she said in an e-mail. “We have the management in place to locally operate the facility in a quality fashion.”
The buildings have a combined occupancy of 88 percent.
Patrick Ahern and Grant Glasgow of NAI Martens represented the seller.
