Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Get Carrie Rengers' up-to-the-minute Wichita and Kansas business scoops and entertaining insights.

Carrie Rengers

April 27, 2017 3:58 PM

High bidder to close on two Brittany Place buildings

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

Ted Timsah was the winning bidder for One Brittany Place and Two Brittany Place this week at auction.

He’ll close on the two office buildings at 2024 N. Woodlawn and 1938 N. Woodlawn in a month for about $5 million.

The buildings total 117,230 square feet.

Kelli Sigler of Timsah Group called them “a great buy.”

“It fits well into our portfolio,” she said in an e-mail. “We have the management in place to locally operate the facility in a quality fashion.”

The buildings have a combined occupancy of 88 percent.

Patrick Ahern and Grant Glasgow of NAI Martens represented the seller.

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cindy Carnahan's vision for flowers in downtown Wichita

Cindy Carnahan's vision for flowers in downtown Wichita 0:45

Cindy Carnahan's vision for flowers in downtown Wichita
The Douglas officially debuts with April 13 grand opening 0:40

The Douglas officially debuts with April 13 grand opening
Dandales is closing, but for how long? 1:51

Dandales is closing, but for how long?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos