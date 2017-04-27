Pet Supplies Plus celebrates grand opening

Cliff Premer is celebrating a grand opening of his new Pet Supplies Plus franchise this weekend.
Last year, the former owner of ExecuTrain of Wichita told Have You Heard? how he’s opening in the former All Paws Pet Center and Weight Watchers spaces at Tallgrass Plaza at the northeast corner of 21st and Rock Road.
The chain sells natural and premium dog and cat food.
“We offer that in a smaller and more convenient size of a location,” Premer says. “You have the variety of a big-box store with the convenience of a small … local neighborhood pet store.”
Craig Simon of Landmark Commercial Real Estate and Christian Ablah of Classic Real Estate handled the deal for the space.
Premer says his development agreement with Pet Supplies Plus calls for two stores, and he’s looking for west-side space now.
