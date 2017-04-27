Tuesday Morning to open new west-side store

Tuesday Morning is a retailer that seems to play musical sites a little more than others, at least in Wichita.
The chain is opening a new Wichita store this fall, but there are few details yet.
A representative with a public relations firm for the Dallas-based company confirms the store will open north of the northeast corner of 21st and Maize Road.
According to a local store employee, Tuesday Morning’s store at 600 S. Tyler, which is near Kellogg, will be moving to the 21st and Maize site.
Tuesday Morning sells upscale and designer merchandise at deeply discounted prices.
The chain has moved its Wichita stores a few times in the past decade.
The west-side store was at Central and West before moving to Kellogg and Tyler.
The east-side store had been at Lincoln and Woodlawn, then it moved to Brittany Center at 21st and Woodlawn before finally moving to Regency Lakes at 21st and Greenwich.
It also has a store in Andover.
The new Wichita store will be the chain’s latest prototype, including updated fixtures and lighting.
Look for more details as the opening gets closer.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
