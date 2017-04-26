You don’t say

Have You Heard

Carrie Rengers

April 26, 2017 4:29 PM

By Carrie Rengers

“I’d like to think it was because of my efforts and hard work, but I wasn’t there yet.”

Occidental Management’s Michael Madden speaking at the Chamber’s Small Business Awards Sunrise Scrambler on the firm winning Small Business of the Year in 2011

“I’m pretty sure you heard wrong. But I didn’t puke so I’m calling it a win!!!!”

Monarch owner and Small Business Award finalist Jennifer Ray’s texted response when told it sounded like she rocked her Scrambler speech

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

