Stone Masons to return to Wichita

Mitchell Born is the third generation to take over his family’s Stone Masons, and he’s moving the business back to Wichita.
The masonry contracting company currently is in Kechi but used to be in Wichita.
Born is buying the business from his mother, Betty.
“I’ve been running the company for the last five or six years since I lost my dad,” Born says. “And I grew up in the business.”
The company does some residential work, but the majority of its business is commercial.
Currently, Stone Masons is on about 42 acres in Kechi.
Born is moving the business to more like an acre and a half at 540 E. 17th St., which is between Broadway and Mosley.
“It’s more within my price range … while I’m transitioning here,” Born says.
Also, he says, “There’s a lot of property we don’t utilize out here.”
He’s not planning any other changes with the business.
Born says the move will happen in about a month.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
