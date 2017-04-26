New What the Bierock truck could become a franchise

Chris Young is going from organizing food truck rallies to starting his own food truck, and he’s not stopping there.
The owner of 701 Cafe in Newton is planning the WTB food truck, which stands for What the Bierock. “No buns about it” is the truck’s tagline.
“It’s really to build a concept to where we can sell it and franchise it,” Young says. “Right now we’re (in) kind of like beta mode.”
His plan is to finish the truck and initially take it to industrial parks to serve workers who can help test it and “to get it to where it’s set in stone.”
Franchising will follow, Young says.
“We’re going to go to other markets where bierocks aren’t even known.”
Young says he’ll have one traditional bierock on his menu, but for the others he plans crosses between bierocks and popular sandwiches. For example, he plans a Brueben, a cross between a Reuben and a bierock, and a Rocky Balboa, a cross between a Philly cheesesteak and a bierock.
“We will try to adapt to the events we’re showing up at,” Young says.
That might mean a barbecue bierock at barbecue events.
Though his cafe is in Newton and that’s where he’s staged a food truck rally and has another in the works, Young plans his food truck “in Wichita for sure.”
“We really want to make a presence in Wichita,” he says. “We think we have something different.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
