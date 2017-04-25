Pete Meitzner tells arena detractors ‘Let it be’

UPDATED – Pete Meitzner has heard all the whining about the 7-year-old Intrust Bank Arena that he wants to hear.
At a City Council workshop on Tuesday, he remarked that with so many major events at the arena – NCAA Tournaments, the new Paul McCartney concert, multiple Garth Brooks shows – all of the arena’s detractors need to give their complaints a rest.
“It’s just time for them all to let it be,” Meitzner says, perhaps using McCartney as his inspiration.
“It’s proven to be an incredibly valuable asset for our city. And the value that it brings to our city and our county and our region is very measurable.”
He says one of the biggest arguments against the arena was that it wouldn’t be big enough to host anything.
“And here we are hosting things.”
Meitzner says the arena didn’t have budget issues or delays and actually had money left over for reserves to make improvements.
He says there may be some small criticisms (Hmmm, perhaps those cramped seats?), but there’s nothing major that legitimately can be criticized.
“To me, it’s not even worth an argument or a debate. We did it. It’s over.”
