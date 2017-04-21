Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza to open at least two Wichita restaurants

For shoppers who need some fuel for all that new shopping at Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich, there will be a new dining option late this summer.
Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza is going to open in a two-tenant building that’s under construction in front of Buy Buy Baby and where the new Stein Mart is opening in September.
“We think that Wichita can hold at least two, possibly three Blaze pizzas,” says Kansas City-based Chris McDonald of BZKC LLC.
The franchise group has the rights to Blaze in Kansas and Missouri.
“Wichita will be our first,” McDonald says.
He says there’s a lot to like about Greenwich Place, which is home to the Wichita Sports Forum.
“The sports complex I think is pretty neat,” McDonald says. “There’s a great customer base for both locals and for people coming into town for tournaments.”
Blaze is a fast-casual pizza concept that McDonald says features fast and affordable artisanal pizzas.
Customers go through a line to build their own pizzas, which are then fired for three minutes in an 800-degree oven.
The 11-inch pizzas are $8.
“We call it a modern-day pizza joint,” McDonald says.
The chain started in 2012 in Pasadena, Calif., and he says it’s a hot concept that has investors such as LeBron James and other NBA stars. Blaze No. 200 is about to open.
McDonald says there’s no artificial anything at Blaze, and the pizza dough is made fresh on site daily.
There are also salads, desserts and fountain drinks, including a signature blood orange lemonade that McDonald calls “a huge hit.” There’s also beer and wine.
The franchise group is working on deals in Kansas City and St. Louis, too.
“We’re looking actively right now on the west side and would love to find a spot over there,” McDonald says.
“I would love to have more.”
Blaze will be in 2,800 square feet. A second tenant hasn’t been signed yet for the building. There’s 2,400 square feet with a drive-through for lease.
Christian Ablah of Classic Real Estate handled the deal.
The new building is in addition to another retail center under construction at the development in front of Designer Shoe Warehouse. Charming Charlie and Bling will open there later this year.
Blaze will open in early August.
Its second day of business is Free Pizza Day for anyone who follows Blaze on social media or downloads its app.
“Every single person will get a free pizza that day,” McDonald says. “It definitely causes a scene.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
