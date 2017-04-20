One of Wichita’s three Pie Five Pizzas closes

One of Wichita’s three Pie Five Pizza restaurants has closed.
Thursday was the last day of business for the one near 29th and Maize Road.
“Well, you know, it’s a funny deal,” says owner Jim Stevens. “Every one I talk to about that pizza says they love it. Best pizza in town.”
He says the restaurant started off strong when it opened in October 2014, but sales dropped off.
“That was probably a little too far north on Maize,” Stevens says.
Also, he says, “It seems like there’s more and more competition, but there’s not any more people.”
Stevens doesn’t have plans to close the other two Pie Fives.
“Hopefully we can keep them open.”
He says he hopes to find another business to sublease the Maize Road space.
Stevens, who also has Applebee’s and Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers franchises, says he isn’t consider putting another restaurant where the Maize Road Pie Five was.
“My wife said if i got in anything else, she’s going to leave me.”
