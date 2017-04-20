Brett Harris and Tracy Cassidy lose Q92 morning show

Radio personalities Brett Harris and Tracy Cassidy are, once again, without a station.

Last month, Have You Heard? reported that Manhattan-based Rocking M Media is acquiring the Envision-owned KKGQ, 92.3-FM.

Harris says Rocking M president Christopher Miller told him he couldn’t afford him and Cassidy.

“You guys are a Cadillac, and I can’t really afford a Cadillac,” Harris says Miller said.

“We snickered,” Harris says. “I guess (we’re) honored that we’re a Cadillac.”

Harris says unlike past stations where he and Cassidy have been on air and then lost their shows – most notably at KRBB, FM-97.9 – they didn’t have a noncompete agreement at this station.

“Meaning we’re available tomorrow,” he says. “That’s exciting for us. There’s no sideline waiting.”

Not that they have a new deal yet.

“This has happened pretty quick,” Harris says.

“I’m looking at everything, really,” he says. “How I best can help with local content.”

Harris says that might be through television. He says he’s already having one conversation regarding that.

Harris says this makes the sixth or seventh ownership change at various stations that he and Cassidy have been through, and he says they weather each one with positive attitudes and without burning bridges.

The two also will keep ties with Envision, he says, to continue to help the blind and visually impaired with radio work.

“That’s a blessing,” Harris says. “It’s just truly awesome.”