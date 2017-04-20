Tuff Shed to open Wichita sales center

Denver-based Tuff Shed is expanding its Kansas presence with a new showroom in Wichita.
The company builds sheds and garages along with buildings such as cabin shells, tiny homes, art studios and man caves.
“Every building is individually made for each customer,” says Rick Gaskill, general manager of the Kansas division.
The company has a factory in Overland Park.
The Wichita sales center will be in 8,000 square feet at 1665 S. West St., which is about half a block south of Harry.
Tuff Shed carries a range of standard shed sizes but can accommodate anything a customer wants, Gaskill says.
“We have a great product.”
He says customers can choose where they want doors and windows to go and do add-ons, such as extra shelving. There are upgraded flooring and roofing options, too.
“It just depends on what their needs are,” Gaskill says.
About 70 percent of the buildings are premade, but they’re all assembled on site at customers’ properties.
“All I need is a 3-foot opening and a gate,” Gaskill says. “Most sheds take an average of about five hours to do.”
Tuff Shed will have a soft opening starting April 28.
“We’re going to still be working on displays,” Gaskill says.
There will be a grand opening July 13 to 15.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
