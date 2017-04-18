First Kansas FirstLight Home Care opens in Wichita

Amal Hayyeh is starting the first FirstLight Home Care franchise in Kansas.
“I really saw that there was a need,” she says.
The Ohio-based franchise provides a variety of in-home services outside of medical and skilled health care.
That could be helping new mothers with errands or cooking or assisting someone who just got out of the hospital with taking medicine or getting somewhere.
“It’s like having a maid/caregiver that takes care of you as a person,” Hayyeh says. “We help people stay comfortable as much as possible in their home.”
Sometimes, that will mean assisting hospice workers or medical personnel, she says.
“We try to help people stay in as healthy a state as possible.”
That includes simple companionship other times, Hayyeh says.
Her base of operations is at 12828 E. 13th St. Initially, the franchise will have six caregivers on staff and a community liaison.
Hayyeh has a degree in health administration, is a certified nursing assistant and has an operator’s license.
She says she used to schedule in-home visits through other businesses, and that’s when she realized how many people could use some help.
“There’s really a need for home care.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
