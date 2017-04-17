Orpheum Theatre sells two gifted offices floors

There are a few changes at the Orpheum Office Building, which is attached to the Orpheum Theatre at First and Broadway.
A couple of the office floors have sold and one is for sale.
The Orpheum Theatre, which had been gifted a couple of the floors, decided to sell them.
“It wasn’t the business they wanted to be in,” says Ryan Hubbard, an NAI Martens broker who handled the sale with colleague Patrick Ahern.
“They wanted to focus on the theater,” Hubbard says.
The Orpheum Theatre still owns the third floor where it has offices.
Attorney Ed Robinson, who had been at Broadway Plaza, purchased the fifth floor and moved there earlier this year after remodeling. He has space to expand into eventually but is looking to lease the extra for now.
Another buyer, who prefers not to be named, purchased the sixth floor and has listed it for lease.
The second through seventh floors are all almost 8,000 square feet each.
Another owner who had purchased the second floor, remodeled it and leased it to other businesses now has that floor for sale as well. It’s fully occupied, though one 800-square-foot tenant will be leaving later this month.
Finally, Steve Cross is in the process of moving his Billiard Gallery to the second floor.
“Right now I am transitioning … from a showroom to a design center,” says Cross, who has been in the business for 35 years.
He sells custom-built pool tables and other items for game rooms, such as bars, stools and tables.
“So much is moving from traditional retail space overhead to online,” Cross says. “I’m just not doing the high overhead showroom thing anymore.”
His most recent retail site was on West Kellogg between Maize Road and 111th Street.
With the new space, Cross says he’s changing the business name to Billiard Gallery Design Studio.
He and his son, Aaron, run the business.
Cross says he didn’t want to move to a strictly e-commerce model.
“I don’t want to give up the personal touch.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
