Cargill has ‘several dozen’ layoffs but adds other jobs

Cargill has had some layoffs, but the company won’t say precisely how many.
“While we do not provide numbers, several dozen people in our Wichita protein business are being impacted as the result of our ongoing business transformation initiative that began about 18 months ago and better positions us for future growth,” spokesman Mike Martin said in an e-mail in response to a phone call from Have You Heard?
“Eliminating positions in Wichita is never something we want to do.”
Martin said the company also added jobs as well.
“Some of those impacted have found other positions in our protein business,” he said. “Our overall protein business staffing in Wichita is in line with the current phase of our transformation, which should be completed next year.”
Martin added: “I feel compelled to add a reminder that we will be constructing a $60 million headquarters office complex on the Wichita Eagle site that will accommodate 950 people.”
The Eagle, which currently is at 825 E. Douglas, is moving to Old Town Square in a couple of weeks.
Cargill’s new building is expected to be ready in summer 2018. The company is negotiating with the city about incentives related to the move, which would require it to maintain a certain number of employees here.
Martin didn’t return follow-up inquiries about that number or the number of employees it currently has. As of a few months ago, it had about 800 workers.
