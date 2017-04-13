School funding cuts lead to layoffs at PBA Architects

School funding cuts aren’t hurting schools alone.
PBA Architects, which has a big focus on educational architecture, laid off four employees this week.
“There’s five of us left,” says CEO Allan Milbradt.
“It’s just been slow for us,” he says. “We needed to do something about it.”
Milbradt says there’s not much more to say.
“You know, it’s pretty simple,” he says. “School funding keeps getting cut. It affects us.”
There is one thing Milbradt would like to stress, though.
”We’re still in business,” he says. “We’re not quitting. We’re just downsizing.”
