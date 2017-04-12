Realty Executives rebrands with new franchise

Brodrick and Mary Jayroe have rebranded their Realty Executives of Wichita and Realty Executives Center to Great American Realty Powered by ERA.
ERA is an almost 50-year-old franchise that started in Kansas City and is now based in New Jersey.
“We started looking at options and discovered we probably needed those tools and resources,” Brodrick Jayroe says of what ERA offers.
He says the affiliation “gives us a lot of depth, a lot of reach and equips our agents with a lot more tools than they’ve got right now.”
In 1993, the first Realty franchise opened in Wichita, and two more followed, including the Center and Realty Executives Air Capital.
In 2011, the Jayroes bought Realty Executives of Wichita, and in 2012, they bought the other two businesses.
The Jayroes consolidated the three Realty offices into two, which are at 8100 E. 22nd St. and 10300 W. Central.
“We’re in the process of looking for a new east office,” Brodrick Jayroe says. “We’ve outgrown it. We’re full.”
The company has about 75 agents.
Last year, it did more than 1,100 transactions, the majority of which were residential.
Jayroe says the idea is to grow the business.
“We would certainly like to increase units,” he says.
Jayroe says he thinks that can happen “by equipping the agents with the robust platform that ERA offers.”
“They’re going to be able to … work more transactions more efficiently.”
With this week’s franchise change, which became official on Wednesday, Eric Locke has also purchased stock in the company.
Locke has the Eric Locke Team within the larger business.
“I had actually tried to buy the company seven or eight years ago,” Locke says.
He says he and his team are already producing a lot, and he’s offering a lot of help and mentoring to others in the business.
“I don’t want to go out on my own, and I like everybody here, and I’m already helping them,” he says.
“If I could grab the reins and help steer in the direction that I think we need to be going to maintain our market advantage and stay competitive, then I decided, yes, I would take on the responsibility and the ownership.”
Locke says Realty Executives was a powerhouse in the 1980s, ’90s and early 2000s. He says the franchise didn’t do a lot to invent or evolve after that, though.
He says ERA is different.
“It’s insane some of the new stuff,” he says of what the company provides.
Locke says he can’t wait to introduce everything to agents.
“I’m telling them ‘Listen, guys, we’re going from the back of the bus to the head of the class.’ ”
He says it was a no-brainer to change affiliations.
“We should blow up.”
